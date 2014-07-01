De Laurentiis: Balotelli has ego problems

Italy international Balotelli has been linked with a move Stadio San Paolo after Milan managing director Barbara Berlusconi suggested the former Manchester City man was not "irreplaceable".

When asked about the possibility of Balotelli moving to Naples, De Laurentiis stated that he would be reluctant to sanction a move for the 23-year-old front-man.

"Balotelli in blue? He would have problems in any team," De Laurentiis told reporters.

"He needs to resolve problems with his ego."

The Napoli supremo also gave his backing to coach Rafael Benitez amid reports that the Spaniard is set to sign a new deal.

He said: "Benitez has done very well in his first year at Napoli. Next year will be a very competitive league.

"The two Milan teams will be back and Fiorentina will be stronger."

Napoli finished third in Serie A in their first season under Benitez.