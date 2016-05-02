De Laurentiis wants Sarri at Napoli long term

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has affirmed the club's commitment to coach Maurizio Sarri for the long term.

Reports in the Italian media claimed Napoli would seek a replacement for Sarri should he fail to guide the team to second place in Serie A.

A 1-0 defeat to Roma last Monday reduced their advantage over Luciano Spalletti's third-placed side to just two points.

But De Laurentiis has moved to refute suggestions the former Empoli boss could be set for the axe at the San Paolo, insisting he wants to retain his services for the foreseeable future.

"Aurelio De Laurentiis categorically denies the reports by Teletext suggesting that Maurizio Sarri could be replaced with another coach should he not secure second position," an official Napoli statement read.

"The president confirms that Napoli has started on a long path together with Sarri for many years, as the coach successfully brought a beautiful and entertaining game that is rarely seen on football fields."