De Laurentiis will give Benitez time to triumph

The Spaniard was confirmed as Inter-bound Walter Mazzarri's replacent in May and has guided the Naples outfit to third in Serie A and the Coppa Italia semi-final in his first season at the club.

Benitez''s side agonisingly missed out on a place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, but are now among the favourites to win the UEFA Europa League.

De Laurentiis appointed Benitez as he saw the former Liverpool manager as the man to deliver success, but the Napoli supremo has insisted the head coach was not expected to achieve his objectives straight away.

"I picked Benitez to win," he stated. "But many people need to understand that you cannot win immediately.

"It is also difficult to do it without a stadium and a healthy youth structure.

"We are working towards both of these things."

Napoli face Roma in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg on Wednesday and will have to overhaul a 3-2 deficit at San Paolo Stadium in order to reach the final.