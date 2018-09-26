De Rossi celebrates victory in 600th Roma game

Daniele De Rossi marked his 600th Roma appearance with a victory as the Giallorossi beat Frosinone 4-0 at Stadio Olimpico.

The 35-year-old lined up in the heart of Eusebio Di Francesco's midfield as Roma raced into a second-minute lead through Cengiz Under.

Javier Pastore and Stephan El Shaarawy struck within seven minutes of each other to extend the hosts lead before half-time, De Rossi playing a key role in the third.

De Rossi received a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 82nd minute and replaced by Luca Pellegrini, the 19-year-old Rome-born defender making his debut for the club.

Six minutes later, Pellegrini made a superb run down the left wing before cutting the ball back to Aleksandar Kolarov, who hammered Roma's fourth in off the underside of the crossbar.

The result was Frosinone's fourth straight Serie A defeat and ended Roma's run of four league games without a win.