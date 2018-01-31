Deadline Day round-up: Giroud in, Batshuayi out at Chelsea as Auba sets off carousel

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's club-record move to Arsenal did, as expected, set something of a deadline day carousel in motion.

After Aubameyang joined the Gunners in a £56 million switch, Dortmund moved to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season.

Batshuayi's much-anticipated exit enabled Chelsea to finally sign the targetman Antonio Conte has been craving as Olivier Giroud arrived from Arsenal.

Giroud's transfer cost Chelsea a reported £18 million, the France international following Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri - who signed on Tuesday - to Stamford Bridge.

While Conte got his wish, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left to deal with the disappointment of missing out on Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez.

That deal appears to have fallen through, but Tottenham have added to their talented ranks with the signing of PSG's Lucas Moura.

Mahrez stays a Fox

City reportedly made a "final offer" of £65m for Mahrez but the Foxes were clearly in no position to sell.

Leicester's steadfast resolve means City are unlikely to replace the injured Leroy Sane, and they could be about to lose Eliaquim Mangala, who seems poised to join Everton on loan with a view to a permanent move.

The Toffees have allowed former Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez to return to Spain and join Sevilla on loan, while youngster Ademola Lookman has made an intriguing temporary switch to RB Leipzig.

Swansea have re-signed Andre Ayew from West Ham for £18m, in a deal that could rise to £20m with add-ons. The Ghanaian returns to the club he left for east London in 2016, and links back up with his brother Jordan for the first time since 2014.

Relegation-threatened Malaga have swooped for Watford's Isaac Success on loan until the end of the campaign, while the Hornets have released midfielder Ben Watson but brought in Didier Ndong from Sunderland on a temporary move that could become permanent.

Stoke have signed Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye from Turkish club Galatasaray for £15m, having got the green light for a work permit.

Give them Mour

Frozen out at Paris Saint-Germain, Lucas has been confirmed as a Tottenham player in a £25 million move. The Brazil international has signed a contract until 2023 with Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Spurs' London rivals West Ham have missed out on Russia captain Fedor Smolov, who confirmed he will not be joining on loan from Krasnodar. Leaving the Hammers is Reece Oxford, who has re-joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

West Ham's relegation rivals Newcastle are set to boost Rafael Benitez's spirits with the loan signings of striker Islam Slimani from Leicester and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague. Elsewhere, Mathieu Debuchy finally ended his Arsenal nightmare by joining Saint-Etienne on a free transfer.

Liverpool had a mini clearout, loaning out Jon Flanagan (Bolton), Lazar Markovic (Anderlecht) and youngster Harry Wilson (Hull)

Inter defender Yuto Nagatomo has left Serie A to join Galatasaray on loan, and in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have sold midfielder Augusto Fernandez to Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe.

Other notable moves:

Martin Braithwaite [Middlesbrough - Bordeaux] Loan

Matt Mills [Nottingham Forest - Barnsley] Free

Joe Lolley [Huddersfield - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Gary Madine [Bolton - Cardiff] £6m(ish)

Lewis Grabban [Bournemouth - Aston Villa] Loan

Chris Martin [Derby - Reading] Loan

Johnny Russell [Derby - Sporting Kansas City] Undisclosed

Ovie Ejaria [Liverpool - Sunderland] Loan

Krystian Bielik [Arsenal - Walsall] Loan

Chuba Akpom [Arsenal - Sint-Truiden] Loan

Jeff Reine-Adelaide [Arsenal - Angers] Loan

Costel Pantilimon [Watford - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Ben Marshall [Wolves - Millwall] Loan