Debuchy out for up to three weeks

Mathieu Debuchy has been ruled out for up to three weeks after suffering an injury in Bordeaux's Ligue 1 match with Nice.

The 30-year-old, on loan for the remainder of the season from Arsenal, was forced off with eight minutes to play of Friday's 0-0 draw.

"Tests have revealed a muscular injury," a Bordeaux statement on Tuesday confirmed. "The France international will be unavailable for a period of between two and three weeks."

Debuchy has made four appearances in Ligue 1 since moving from the Emirates Stadium on transfer deadline day.

The former Newcastle United defender had hoped for more regular playing time in a bid to bolster his chances of making France's squad for Euro 2016.