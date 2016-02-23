Debuchy out for up to three weeks
Tests have confirmed that Mathieu Debuchy has picked up a muscle injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for up to three weeks.
Mathieu Debuchy has been ruled out for up to three weeks after suffering an injury in Bordeaux's Ligue 1 match with Nice.
The 30-year-old, on loan for the remainder of the season from Arsenal, was forced off with eight minutes to play of Friday's 0-0 draw.
"Tests have revealed a muscular injury," a Bordeaux statement on Tuesday confirmed. "The France international will be unavailable for a period of between two and three weeks."
Debuchy has made four appearances in Ligue 1 since moving from the Emirates Stadium on transfer deadline day.
The former Newcastle United defender had hoped for more regular playing time in a bid to bolster his chances of making France's squad for Euro 2016.
