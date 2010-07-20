Deco keen on Brazil return

Deco, 32, left Brazil in 1997 to play for Benfica and took Portuguese citizenship in 2002.

He went on to have great success under Jose Mourinho at Porto and with Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona.

The two-time Champions League winner has struggled to make an impact during his two-year stint at Stamford Bridge and is now hopeful of a move back to his homeland.

"It's been 13 years since I left Brazil for playing in Europe,” Deco told Brazilian newspaper Lance. "Now I want to go back home and play in my country because I have never been able to win a title there.

"I want to return to Brazil most of all because of personal reasons but I am still in contract at Chelsea and I have to resolve that. Without I doubt I know that I owe it to my career to win a title in Brazil.

"I want to have the chance to win a Brazilian domestic league title and a Copa Libertadores as I imagine that it must be a very strong sensation.

"I expect to have my situation resolved before July 26 for being able to travel to Brazil as soon as possible."

Deco recently announced his retirement from international football after a disappointing World Cup campaign, where he made just one appearance.



By Ian Woodcock



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook