Deco misses training with hip injury

"Deco twisted his left hip during training on Friday. He has painful symptoms so he is doing physiotherapy and gym work," the spokesman told reporters.

Asked whether the playmaker was at risk of missing the Group G match against North Korea on Monday, the spokesman said he did not know and that further information would be provided later.

Deco started in Portugal's 0-0 draw against the Ivory Coast on Tuesday but was replaced by Tiago in the 62nd minute.

After the match he criticised coach Carlos Queiroz's tactics but has since apologised for the comments.

The spokesman said winger Simao Sabrosa's absence from training was planned while keepers Eduardo and Daniel Fernandes had remained at the team hotel with stomach upsets.

