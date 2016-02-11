Deeney the perfect partner for Vardy and Kane with England, says Flores

Troy Deeney would be the perfect foil for England strikers Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy at Euro 2016, according to Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores.

Deeney has been a revelation for Watford in the Premier League this season and his partnership with Odion Ighalo has produced 20 goals to help Flores' side sit 10 points clear of the bottom three.

Flores has been full of praise for Deeney throughout the 2015-16 campaign, and says he deserves international recognition given his differing approach to England's usual suspects.

"I said maybe one month ago – Deeney has all the conditions to go to the national team, power, cleverness," Flores told a media conference on Thursday.

"He understands English football 100 per cent. He can work with Kane and Vardy. He can help all different football styles.

"I have not spoken to Roy Hodgson. Sometimes it happens but not at the moment, and I'm not expecting Roy Hodgson [to call].

"But I would love for this kind of manager to look at my players at Watford. He deserves to go to the national team."