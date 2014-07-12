Defender Bruno Alves could leave Fenerbahce
Veteran defender Bruno Alves could leave Fenerbahce due to their expulsion from the UEFA Champions League, according to his father.
Fenerbahce were crowned champions of Turkey for the 19th time after finishing nine points clear of arch-rivals Galatasaray last season but they will not compete in Europe's premier club competition due to a two-year UEFA ban for match-fixing.
The club's absence from the Champions League has opened the door for Bruno Alves' potential departure, with boyhood team and Portuguese giants Porto a possible destination.
Washington Alves - the 32-year-old Portugal international's father and representative - said a move away from Turkey could be on the cards, though a return to Porto would prove difficult due to his wage demands.
"Fenerbahce will not participate in the Champions League and there may be a possibility of exit from Bruno [Alves], but I'm not convinced it's for Portugal," Washington is quoted as telling Portuguese radio station Radio Renascenca.
"If a situation of interest to both parties, Bruno is professional and FC Porto is a great club. Bruno has a contract with Fenerbahce and his conditions are excellent. [A transfer] would not be easy. Bruno [Alves] is professional."
Bruno Alves joined Porto's youth team as a 16-year-old in 1999 and went on to win four Primeira Liga titles before signing for Russian powerhouses Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2010.
