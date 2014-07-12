Defender Bruno Alves could leave Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce were crowned champions of Turkey for the 19th time after finishing nine points clear of arch-rivals Galatasaray last season but they will not compete in Europe's premier club competition due to a two-year UEFA ban for match-fixing.

The club's absence from the Champions League has opened the door for Bruno Alves' potential departure, with boyhood team and Portuguese giants Porto a possible destination.

Washington Alves - the 32-year-old Portugal international's father and representative - said a move away from Turkey could be on the cards, though a return to Porto would prove difficult due to his wage demands.

"Fenerbahce will not participate in the Champions League and there may be a possibility of exit from Bruno [Alves], but I'm not convinced it's for Portugal," Washington is quoted as telling Portuguese radio station Radio Renascenca.

"If a situation of interest to both parties, Bruno is professional and FC Porto is a great club. Bruno has a contract with Fenerbahce and his conditions are excellent. [A transfer] would not be easy. Bruno [Alves] is professional."

Bruno Alves joined Porto's youth team as a 16-year-old in 1999 and went on to win four Primeira Liga titles before signing for Russian powerhouses Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2010.