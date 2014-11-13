Defender Rekik added to Netherlands squad
Defender Karim Rekik has been added to the Netherlands squad for Sunday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Latvia.
The 19-year-old, who has one previous senior cap to his name, joins the Dutch party after Ron Vlaar injured his calf in Wednesday's 3-2 friendly defeat to Mexico.
Rekik's only other appearance for Netherlands came as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat to France in March.
The PSV man - on loan from Manchester City - is, however, an experienced campaigner in the Dutch youth ranks and is the current Under-21 captain.
After completing his duty with the senior team, Rekik will return to the youth side for a friendly with Germany next Thursday.
Rekik has made 11 Eredivisie appearances for PSV this term, scoring one goal.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.