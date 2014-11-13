Defender Rekik added to Netherlands squad

The 19-year-old, who has one previous senior cap to his name, joins the Dutch party after Ron Vlaar injured his calf in Wednesday's 3-2 friendly defeat to Mexico.

Rekik's only other appearance for Netherlands came as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat to France in March.

The PSV man - on loan from Manchester City - is, however, an experienced campaigner in the Dutch youth ranks and is the current Under-21 captain.

After completing his duty with the senior team, Rekik will return to the youth side for a friendly with Germany next Thursday.

Rekik has made 11 Eredivisie appearances for PSV this term, scoring one goal.