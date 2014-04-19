Defender Rolando wants to stay at inter

Rolando arrived at the San Siro on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese giants FC Porto in August.

The 28-year-old Portugal international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli, has been an ever-present in the heart of Inter's defence as they sit fifth in the standings.

With Walter Mazzarri's men close to securing European football for next season, Rolando is happy to make his stay in Italy permanent.

"I'm happy with how I've played this season," Rolando told Inter Channel.

"Some had doubts about me but I knew that I could show my quality.

"Now we need to think about getting into Europe, then we'll think about my future.

"I am very happy here and I would like to stay."

Inter are in action on Saturday, facing sixth-placed Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Only two points separate the two teams and Rolando knows three points against Roberto Donadoni's high flyers would go a long way to qualifying for next season's UEFA Europa League.

"We need consistency following the win in Genoa against Sampdoria," Rolando said.

"We are expecting a very difficult match when we play Parma.

"They are doing well but we want to take the three points home.

"I think it's always easier to play at home than away. However, given that Inter are a big team, other teams come to San Siro to defend so it’s more difficult to find spaces."

Inter end the season with games against Napoli, Milan, Lazio and Chievo, while Parma face Cagliari, Sampdoria, Torino and Livorno in their remaining fixtures.