Defoe confident of booking Euro 2012 berth

Defoe was overlooked in favour of younger players, such as Danny Welbeck, Daniel Strurridge and the uncapped Frazier Campbell, all of whom Pearce has managed at under-21 level.

The form of summer arrival Emmanuel Adebayor from Manchester City has restricted Defoe to just eight Premier League starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season - potentially a key factor behind his omission.

But Defoe believes his ‘brilliant’ record for his country will be enough to force himself into the squad for the championships in Poland and Ukraine.

The Spurs striker has scored 15 times for England in 46 games and believes his experience of performing at the highest level could be key to him booking a place on the plane.

"My record for England is brilliant," said Defoe, as reported by The Independent.

“I’ve proved it in a major tournament, and if I'm chosen for the summer, I know I'll perform.

"I know that if I go in the summer, I can score goals at that level. That's what I've said. I am an honest person and it is difficult [to be left out]."

Defoe, who was informed by Pearce before the announcement of the squad that he would not be involved, believes the caretaker boss wants to give younger players a chance to show what they are capable of as he already knows the qualities Defoe possesses.

"Stuart Pearce phoned me and said that senior players would not be in the squad and that he would pick players from the under-21 squad, because it was the last opportunity for whoever the new manager is to have a look at them.

"In so many words, it sounded like he knows what I can do already."

