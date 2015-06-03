Defoe highlights quartet as potential Advocaat replacements

Jermain Defoe has highlighted four coaches as potential replacements for ex-Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat.

Advocaat, who took over on a short-term deal following Gus Poyet's exit in March, confirmed last week that he would not be extending his stay after saving the club from Premier League relegation.

The Dutchman's departure leaves Sunderland searching for a fourth head coach in less than two years.

And Defoe told Sky Sports News: "The managers that are out of work now, obviously Sam Allardyce, Steve McClaren, whose someone that I've played under for England, good coach, I've always enjoyed training [with him].

"Harry Redknapp is out of work, I've played with Harry throughout my whole career.

"There's more people speaking about David Moyes coming back to the Premier League. I think the names that I've just said I'm sure they'll be in the race to get the job."

Whoever takes over at the Stadium of Light, Defoe is determined to ensure the Wearsiders are not fighting against the drop again next season.

He added: "After the Arsenal game when we stayed up, I said, 'yeah it was good we stayed up' but at the same time we do not want to be in the same position next season, scrapping for results and at the same time looking at other results.

"You want to be in a position, especially in the second half of the season, where you can enjoy your football and think about finishing somewhere where the club has never finished before."