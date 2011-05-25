Defoe pulls out of squad for Swiss clash

The FA said on their website that Defoe was injured but did not specify the nature of the problem.

British media said the striker was believed to have fractured his wrist in Spurs' final Premier League game of the season at home to Birmingham City on Sunday.

Defoe has scored 15 goals in 46 appearances for his country, including a hat-trick in England's opening Euro 2012 match against Bulgaria in September.

As well as Defoe, England will be without Wayne Rooney who is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the campaign against Wales in March.