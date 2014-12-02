Deja vu for frustrated QPR boss Redknapp

The London club looked set to end their dismal record of six consecutive away defeats in the Premier League on Monday before they were undone by more late goals.

Robert Green had produced a string of saves to keep Swansea at bay, but he was unable to deny Ki Sung-yueng an opening goal 12 minutes from time and Wayne Routledge added a second against his former club five minutes later.

Chelsea and Newcastle United struck in the final 15 minutes of QPR's previous two away games to secure all three points - and Redknapp was left with a sense of deja vu after their latest setback on the road.

He said: "We were close, the keeper was in great form for us but we were close. When you suddenly get to 12-13 minutes [remaining], you're getting close obviously.

"But we've been that in the last couple of away games; we were like that in Newcastle and at Chelsea and just couldn't quite hang on there."

QPR are now second bottom of the table having failed to pick up a solitary point on their travels since returning to the top flight, but Redknapp is optimistic that they can turn around their dreadful away form.

When asked if he felt his side can start picking up points away from Loftus Road, he said: "Hopefully. We have had hard games.

"We caught Newcastle on the back of a five-match winning run and then we went to Chelsea and Man United and we went to Tottenham earlier in the season when they looked like they were going to start the season flying.

"They've not been easy games but it's hard for the teams that are coming up, you've only got to look at the table. The teams that have come up, it's a big step up."