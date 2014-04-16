Dejagah calls on fans to help with survival push

The Craven Cottage outfit looked in danger of being cut adrift at the bottom of the table before back-to-back wins at Aston Villa and at home to Norwich City lifted them to 18th, two points from safety.

Following an open training session at the club on Tuesday, Iran international Dejagah urged the Fulham faithful to stick with the team.

"It was a great atmosphere at Craven Cottage on Saturday, and also against Aston Villa," he told the club's official website.

"So if the fans can do this in the next four games, I think and I hope that we will stay up.

"The fans helped us a lot in the last games. We are all together - the players, the staff and the fans - and hopefully we can get more points all together, starting on Saturday at Tottenham.

"I think if you do an open training session then it's going to be nice for everybody because the last two games were very important for us.

"It's nice to see all the kids and I think they enjoyed it - I did as well. So I think it was good for the club, for the fans, for everyone."

Fulham were promoted to the top flight in 2000 and have had a couple of close scrapes with relegation, including the 2007-08 season, when only goal difference saved them.