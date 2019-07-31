Serie A side weigh up Dejan Lovren swoop after growing tired of Tottenham talks

The Serie A side have been heavily linked with a move for Spurs’ Belgian centre-back this summer.

However, Alfredo Pedulla has reported that their attention is shifting to Anfield despite continuing efforts to find an agreement for Alderweireld.

Lovren’s agent Bjorn Beemer is expected to arrive in Italy shortly, where he could also discuss a potential deal for Bordeaux winger Francois Kamano, who is a target of Torino and Sampdoria.

Roma are evaluating the possibility of a move for the Croatia international, who is valued at around €20 million.

