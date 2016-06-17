Del Bosque delighted to see Spain score three times

Vicente del Bosque was delighted to see Spain score three times in their 3-0 win over Turkey as they booked their ticket for the knockout stages at Euro 2016.

The titleholders have been struggling in front of goal in recent months and needed a late Gerard Pique header to see off Czech Republic 1-0 on matchday one.

Their finishing was up to scratch against Turkey though, as an Alvaro Morata double and a Nolito strike helped them to victory.

"We have completed our first objective, qualifying for the next round and did so with a good performance. We were in charge for the entire game and scored goals, which we have been struggling to do," coach Del Bosque said after the game in Nice.

"We now have to focus on the game against Croatia and see if we can make it to the final. We are not thinking about our opponent in the round of 16. We ill try to get the three points against Croatia and will pick a team we think can do the job."

Spain have lost players such as Xavi, Xabi Alonso and Carles Puyol since their victorious Euro 2012 campaign, but Del Bosque feels they are on the right path.

"It is true that we have lost some important players from the team that started this project, some of the most important players of Spain’s history," the 65-year-old continued.

"But we are on the right track, even if we have not won anything yet."

Spain dominated possession against both Czech Republic and Turkey and Del Bosque says he is happy for opponents to sit back and defend against his team.

"It is good when a team sits back. We always like to play in the opponents’ half," he stressed.

"Ideally, we score early, but we have a team that understands very well what we have to do. It is vital they all understand that. But we are not worried if we do not get an early goal. It is good that we are scoring goals and finishing moves. It is no good when you have a great move, but don’t score goals."