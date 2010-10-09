Del Bosque expects duo to face Scotland

Midfielder Alonso is suffering from flu and missed Friday's 3-1 win over Lithuania, while defender Ramos was taken off in the second half of the Group I match in Salamanca with an ankle problem.

"We hope that Sergio Ramos does not have any difficulties," Del Bosque said at a news conference after a double strike from forward Fernando Llorente and one goal from David Silva gave Spain two wins out of two and put them top of the group.

"I hope Xabi Alonso is also with us," he added. "At the moment we are not planning to call up anyone else."

Llorente, making a rare start in place of the injured Fernando Torres, is also suffering from an ankle problem but the Athletic Bilbao forward said it was not serious and he should be fine to play in Glasgow.

"It's a knock I got in the last La Liga match that I have been carrying since then," he told reporters.

"But I ended the match tonight feeling fine, if a little tired after all the effort."

Del Bosque said he was pleased his players had adapted their game to see off an ultra-defensive Lithuania by carving out three headed goals from crosses.

"They closed down the spaces and we were finding it hard to play the ball around," he said.

"We tried to play one-twos but in the end the goals came from crosses and that's another option we have."