Del Bosque: Morata can match Suarez and Lewandowski

Alvaro Morata has the potential to match the level of Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski, according to Spain head coach Vicente del Bosque.

The Juventus striker has enjoyed two promising seasons in Serie A since leaving Real Madrid in 2014, winning back-to-back Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles under Massimiliano Allegri.

Widespread reports claim that Madrid will exercise their buy-back option on Morata before next season, either to bolster their own attacking options or to sell him on to a higher bidder, with Chelsea among the clubs linked with an interest.

And Del Bosque has no doubt that Morata can develop into the same lethal sort of striker as Lewandowski, himself a target for Madrid, or Barcelona star Suarez.

"That's his challenge," he told AS when asked if he could match the duo's goal record. "He has the potential to achieve it - that's why he's here [with the Spain squad]. The best proof that I believe in him is that he's been called up.

"Morata has very good qualities: physical strength, intelligent movement, intuition in the box, two feet, good with the ball and also in the air. He has everything to be a great striker.

"I expect hard work, movement, shots and, if there are chances, goals. He has to approach the midfielders, offer himself and provide an outlet to receive passes from his team-mates.

"He has to stretch teams, to know how to play on the shoulder of defenders. Essentially, everything you expect from a good striker."