Del Bosque planning to leave Spain after Euro 2016

Vicente del Bosque expects to leave his position as Spain coach after Euro 2016.

The 64-year-old has led the Iberian nation to glory in consecutive European Championships, with a World Cup triumph in 2010 sandwiched in between.

The former Real Madrid coach has suggested next year's competition in France could be his final bow, and he hopes to depart on a high.

"If everything goes as expected, after Euro 2016 I'll leave the national team and the RFEF," Del Bosque wrote in his book 'Winning and Losing: Emotional Strength', an extract of which was released to Spanish media.

"I will have been the national team coach for eight years and I do not intend to cling on to the post.

"My greatest desire is for us to go out on a high. I could have retired a long time ago, but I wanted to serve my time just like your average Spaniard and work to the age at which most Spaniards retire.

"I consider myself privileged to have had the chance to enjoy my biggest passion, football, as a career.

"Right now, when the time for me to retire does not appear far away, I'm not looking to the future."