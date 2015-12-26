Del Bosque: Porto move was a great solution for Casillas

Vicente del Bosque believes Iker Casillas' move to Porto in the off-season was the best solution possible for the goalkeeper.

Casillas was let go by Real Madrid at the end of last season after a 25-year association with the club, having made over 700 appearances in all competitions.

Portuguese outfit Porto picked him up on a free transfer, and the 34-year-old has kept eight clean sheets as the club sit top of the Primeira Liga undefeated.

And Spain national team coach, Del Bosque, said Casillas' move to Porto has been a great solution for everyone.

"Porto was a great solution for an uncomfortable situation that Iker was having at a club he has represented since a kid and he gave them a great service," Del Bosque told O Jogo.

"At his age, I think it was a good move. He tells me he is happy, he is playing and he feels useful. He is still old enough to play at the highest level.

"I watch almost every Porto game, and they are a team that dominate a lot, like Madrid in the Spanish league, and he is accustomed to be a goalkeeper of a big team."

Del Bosque has a difficult decision on his hands for Euro 2016, with Casillas and David de Gea fighting for the number one spot.