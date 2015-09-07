Del Bosque warns against relaxing against Macedonia

Vicente del Bosque insists Spain cannot afford to relax in Tuesday's Euro 2016 qualifier with Macedonia.

The defending European champions take on Macedonia in Skopje after going top of Group C with a 2-0 win over Slovakia on Saturday.

Macedonia, by contrast, have just three points from seven games, having suffered a 1-0 defeat to minnows Luxembourg in their last qualifier.

But Del Bosque, whose side will still not be assured of qualification with victory over Macedonia, is not taking Ljubinko Drulovic's team lightly.

"If there is a danger in football teams it is complacency," he said. "It would be stupid to have got three points in Oviedo and then come here to unwind. We've been working on avoiding that."

Del Bosque admitted fatigue is an issue in the squad and revealed he will be making changes from the game with Slovakia.

"We have hardly had time to recover. I don't know how many [changes] we'll make," he added.

"We have to give our squad credit and all of them can do a job when needed. That's how it will be against Macedonia.

"Any of them can play, if they are here it's because we think they should be, so any one of them will play to a high level."