Del Piero to captain All Stars against Juventus

Del Piero on Tuesday confirmed he will captain the All Stars for the match at ANZ Stadium on August 10.

His decision to play the match in early August also suggests that he will continue his career at Sydney FC, despite constant rumours of a move at the end of this season.

The 39-year-old spent 19 years at Juventus, captaining them for 11 seasons, scoring a record 290 goals from 705 matches.

It is the third time the Italian giants have come to Australia following previous tours in 1984 and in 2008 when they defeated Melbourne Victory 4-1.

"To have a club of the calibre of Juventus FC come to Sydney is a massive coup for football in Australia," FFA CEO David Gallop said.



"To put it into perspective, it's very possible that of the 24 players in the Juventus FC first team squad, 16 players could be at the 2014 FIFA World Cup representing eight different nations.



"This match will be a fantastic opportunity for fans to see the best of the Hyundai A-League line-up against some of the world's best international footballers in our own backyard."