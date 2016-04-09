Del Piero: No surprise if Napoli pip Juve to Scudetto

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero believes Napoli's Serie A form could see them pip his former club to the Scudetto.

After a stuttering start to the campaign, Juve have gone 21 games unbeaten – winning 20 – to top the table by six points with seven matches to play.

Napoli have also led the way during 2015-16 but they have slipped to second as Juve's sensational run propelled them towards a fifth successive Scudetto.

Juve may be title favourites but Del Piero says it would be wrong to rule Maurizio Sarri's side out of the race just yet – even though they will be without Gonzalo Higuain for the next four matches due to suspension.

"The title is absolutely not won. Anything can still happen," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Napoli are having an extraordinary season, playing exciting football and they are sure to respond.

"I really admire the work of Sarri and I wouldn't be surprised if Juve lost the Scudetto."