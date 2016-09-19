Dele Alli signs new Spurs deal

Dele Alli has agreed a new Tottenham contract, tying him to the club until 2022.

In an indication of the 20-year-old's importance to Mauricio Pochettino's team, Alli has already been handed improved terms at White Hart Lane despite earning a new five-year deal in January.

The attacking midfielder, signed from MK Dons in February 2015, has been a revelation in north London since making his Spurs debut in August last year, helping the club mount a genuine challenge for the Premier League title and being selected for England's Euro 2016 squad.

Speaking in an interview with the club's website after they announced his new deal on Monday, Alli indicated he is still coming to terms with his meteoric rise in the game.

"I remember when I was young and I wasn't playing football and I was looking up to the footballers and looking on the websites and seeing what they were doing," he said.

"I'm still the same kid as I always have been and nothing's changed for me off the pitch - I'm still the same person.

"I'm happy to be here and playing at Tottenham. Personally, I can't think of anywhere better with the fans, the manager we've got here and the young team - it's a great place to be."

Alli, who netted 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season, has already hit the back of the net once from five league appearances so far this term.

The exciting talent started three of England's four matches at the European Championship, having only made his full international debut in October 2015.

He is expected to be a key figure for Pochettino's side again in 2016-17 as Spurs seek to improve on their third-place finish in the Premier League, while also competing in the Champions League for the first time since 2011.

Tottenham face Gillingham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.