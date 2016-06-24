Delighted Kiyotake hopes to prove his value

Hiroshi Kiyotake hopes to prove his value to Sevilla after his move to the Europa League winners was confirmed.

The Japanese midfielder's signing was announced on June 10 but the Spanish outfit have been made to wait for his international clearance.

However, after passing a medical, Kiyotake expressed his delight at the switch from Hannover.

"I am very happy and grateful to everyone who has helped me to sign the contract with Sevilla," he told the club's official website.

"This is a very powerful club and I know they have won the UEFA Europa League three times. I am so happy to be here."

And the 26-year-old also discussed his personal targets for his time in Seville.

"One of my goals in two years is to play the World Cup with Japan," he added.

"But first and foremost [my goal] is to settle at Sevilla and compete in the Champions League.

"I want to try to be of great value to the team."

Kiyotake signed a four-year contract and has 36 caps for Japan.

He previously played for Nurnberg, Cerezo Osaka and Oita Trinita.