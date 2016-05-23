Delneri exits Verona following relegation

Luigi Delneri will not stay on as Verona coach following their relegation from Serie A, the club have confirmed.

After taking over from Andrea Mandorlini in December, Delneri was unable to stop Verona from slipping down to the second tier – relegated alongside Carpi and Frosinone.

The club have now parted ways with the 65-year-old as they look to bounce back at the first attempt.

"Verona and all its members would like to thank sincerely and with profound respect, personally and professionally, coach Luigi Delneri and his staff for the work done during this season," read a Verona statement.

"By mutual agreement the club and the coaching staff have decided not to continue their professional relationship.

"President [Maurizio] Setti and the club therefore wish the coach and his team the best of luck for the future."

Verona took 22 games to secure their first top-flight victory, with a further four not enough to stop them finishing 11 points from safety.