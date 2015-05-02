Delph the best midfielder in England - Sherwood

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood hailed Fabian Delph as the "best midfielder in the country" following Saturday's 3-2 Premier League win over Everton.

A double from Christian Benteke and a Tom Cleverley goal gave Villa a win that boosts their survival prospects despite a Romelu Lukaku penalty and an injury-time strike from Phil Jagielka for the visitors.

Delph's looping cross set up Benteke for the opening goal, leaving Sherwood to lavish praise on the England international.

He said: "Fabian Delph showed why, in my opinion, he's the best midfielder in the country at the moment.

"I'm waiting for somebody to tell me a better midfield player than Fabian Delph. I wouldn't swap him for anyone in the mess we're in.

"He shows you with his performances. If you're an Aston Villa fan you're loving him, he just leaves nothing on the field. He's got the whole package.

"He is a good talker, but you don't have to talk, he just leads by example. He's a warrior, he's a dream. There ain't a lot he can't do and he can score."

Villa are still only two points clear of the drop zone despite the victory and Sherwood is clear on what it will take to ensure safety in the final three games.

He added: "I think we might need to win them all to stay in the league."