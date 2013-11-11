Delph set for Villa return against West Brom

Delph missed Villa's top-flight meetings against West Ham and Cardiff City with illness and a knee injury respectively.

However, manager Paul Lambert is confident the midfielder could make his 10th Premier League appearance of the season against Steve Clarke's side on November 25.

"I think Fabian will be okay for the West Brom game," the Scot said, adding that he was also hopeful of returns for Antonio Luna and Andreas Weimann.

Both have suffered with hamstring injuries but could feature at the Hawthorns, although Gabby Agbonlahor is doubtful due to his ankle problem.

"We have caught the international break at the right time," Lambert added.

"Our injuries have been relentless. When you look at the side we put out we've got a lot of injuries.

"We've got half a team out. It shows when you have two academy kids on the bench."