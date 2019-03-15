Delphin Tshiembe confident Hamilton can survive ‘intense’ relegation battle

Hamilton midfielder Delphin Tshiembe admits their Ladbrokes Premiership relegation battle is the most intense he has experienced.

The 27-year-old played for five Danish clubs after coming through the youth ranks of FC Copenhagen but the three-way fight between Accies, Dundee and St Mirren is shaping up to be a fight to the end with four points separating the bottom three.

Tshiembe, whose side lead the way ahead of Saturday’s visit of Hearts, said: “I’ve been part of a team that fought against relegation in Denmark so I know what it’s like to be in this position.

“It’s all about hard work and taking one game at a time, and I’m pretty sure we have the quality to stay up.

“I would say it’s different because this is only three teams whereas in Denmark it was between seven teams. So it’s more intense and the pressure is different.”

The Congolese midfielder added: “Personally I don’t change my mindset. My mindset is always to win, that’s the most important thing.

“Obviously when we play against bigger teams, yes, we will be happy with one point but in my mind it’s all about three points to start with because it’s 11 v 11 and one ball. So anything can happen.

“That’s the mindset I have and I’m pretty sure my team-mates are the same.”