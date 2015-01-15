In-demand Austin focused on QPR survival bid

Charlie Austin has rejected claims he is looking to leave QPR after a stunning start to his first Premier League campaign at Loftus Road.

The 25-year-old has adapted brilliantly to life in the top flight with 13 league goals in 19 appearances for Harry Redknapp's side.

It caps a rapid rise for Austin, who has worked his way through the Football League with prolific spells at Swindon Town and Burnley, before moving to QPR in 2013.

Austin's contract is due to expire at the end of next season and reports had suggested he was stalling on a new deal, with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United said to be lying in wait to snap up the forward.

However, he insists he is totally committed to QPR's battle against relegation.

"I'm very happy and fully focussed on the battle ahead," he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Austin's form - which has seen him linked with an England call-up - has not been enough to lift QPR out of the Premier League's bottom three. They sit 19th ahead of a home game with Manchester United this weekend.