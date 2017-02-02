In-demand Hart 'could stay at Torino'

In-demand Joe Hart could stay at Torino beyond this season, according to club president Urbano Cairo.

The England goalkeeper moved to the Serie A club on a season-long loan after Pep Guardiola opted to replace him with Claudio Bravo when he took charge at Manchester City.

Hart was expected to return to the Premier League at the end of the campaign after Cairo said last month he would not be able to afford the 29-year-old's wages in any permanent deal.

But despite Torino signing former Manchester United youth goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic – who Cairo describes as the "Serbian Gianluigi Donnarumma" – the prospect of Hart staying in Italy has not been ruled out.

"Nothing has been decided," Cairo told reporters.

"When his loan expires we will have to talk to City.

"Milinkovic-Savic is 19. If [head coach] Sinisa Mihajlovic sees him as the Serbian Donnarumma, he may opt to focus on him as a starter.

"Nothing is decided with Joe Hart, though. We will discuss it with him and the club and see what the conditions are. Nothing is defined from this point of view."

Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham have been among the teams linked with a move for Hart.