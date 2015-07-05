In-demand Mitrovic considering Roma offer

Andrlecht striker Aleksandar Mitrovic claims to have received an offer from Roma, with his departure from the Belgian club seemingly inevitable.

The Serbia international has scored 44 goals in two seasons at Anderlecht, with his exploits seeing him linked with the likes of Premier League champions Chelsea and fellow London outfit Tottenham.

However, the 20-year-old confirmed he was considering an offer from Serie A runners-up Roma, adding that Portuguese duo Benfica and Porto are also interested.

"I have received an offer from Roma, but I still do not know if I will accept," Mitrovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I have to decide, together with my agent, the best solution for my career.

"Roma is a strong team, a very good team, and I know Rudi Garcia well, he is a great coach.

"Soon you will know my destination. Aside from Roma, there is also strong interest of Benfica and Porto.

"It will be important for me to feel good in the country and when I choose my new team, I need to have assurances of playing.

"For sure, in Italy the sun always shines. In Belgium it was fine, but it's time to go elsewhere, to have other experiences."