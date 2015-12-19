Dembele close to Tottenham return
Mousa Dembele is close to a return to action, while Tottenham will be without Clinton N'Jie for at least a month.
Tottenham could be boosted by the return of Mousa Dembele, with the midfielder set for a late fitness test as the club prepare to face Southampton in the Premier League.
Dembele has missed Tottenham's past two fixtures - a 2-1 loss against Newcastle United and a 4-1 win over Monaco - due to a foot injury picked up in a 1-1 draw against West Brom a fortnight ago.
Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Dembele could be a late inclusion for their away clash at St Mary's on Saturday, pending a fitness test.
"Dembele is close. We need to assess him now in training," Pochettino said.
However, the Argentinean will be without Clinton N'Jie for a month, while Ryan Mason and Alex Pritchard are still unavailable.
"Clinton picked up a ligament injury in his knee and maybe we miss him for a while," Pochettino added.
"It's difficult to say how long. Maybe in the next few days we can communicate better with more specific details. Will it be more than a month? Maybe, yes.
"Ryan Mason is still out and so is Alex Pritchard. We hope that after the last training session everyone will be good."
