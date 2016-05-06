Dembele wants Dortmund move, claims Watzke

In-demand Rennes youngster Ousmane Dembele is keen to join Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga side's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claims.

The 18-year-old has captured the interest of a host of Europe's elite clubs with his fine performances in 2015-16, with Dortmund reportedly sitting in pole position to secure the France Under-21 international's services.

Watzke says Dembele is indeed interested in moving to Signal Iduna Park, but his club are yet to agree terms with Rennes.

"Dembele himself is keen to join Dortmund," Watzke told Schwatzgelb.

"But we would have to find an agreement with Rennes first to make it happen and there is no agreement with them yet."

Dembele is regarded as one of the biggest talents around in the game, but Watzke insisted the attacker is not the finished product just yet.

"He is a hugely talented player, but he is still only 18 and obviously not the Messiah," Watzke added.

"I have seen what has been written and said about him. He has already been compared to a number of superstars, but let's be careful with such statements."

Dembele only made his first-team debut last November, but has impressively netted 12 goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances.