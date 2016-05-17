Dembele: Why I picked Borussia Dortmund over Bayern, Barcelona and Liverpool

Ousmane Dembele has stressed he never even considered leaving Rennes for another club than Borussia Dortmund despite the interest from a number of other big clubs.

The France Under-21 international signed a five-year deal with BVB last week to end all speculation about his future, but he had plenty of other options.

Dembele had allegedly also caught the attention of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool with his fine performances in 2015-16, but he never had any doubts about his next destination once Dortmund came knocking.

"I had a lot of offers, but I made it clear right from the start that I was only interested in joining Dortmund. I knew right away that I only wanted Dortmund," Dembele told Sport Bild.

"The way they showed an interest in me and gave me the feeling they really wanted me convinced me to join Dortmund.

"I have had a lot of meetings with head coach Thomas Tuchel since Dortmund first got in touch in the winter. I am convinced he is the right coach to help me develop.

"Dortmund are the perfect club for young players, the past has shown that. I cannot wait to play my first game for Dortmund in front of the home fans."