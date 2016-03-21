Dempsey returns to USA squad for qualifiers

The United States have recalled veteran forward Clint Dempsey for their pair of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers against Guatemala next week.

Dempsey has not featured since USA's unsuccessful CONCACAF Confederations Cup play-off against last October, but the 33-year-old returns with Jurgen Klinsmann's men set to travel to Guatemala on Friday, before locking horns again four days later.

Alejandro Bedoya has also been included in USA's 26-man squad, while Jozy Altidore and Fabian Johnson were selected.

"Our goal definitely for the two Guatemala fixtures is six points. We badly want to get the job done before the Copa America Centenario if possible," Klinsmann said.

"We know it's going to be very difficult, especially in Guatemala City, but it's also going to be difficult in Columbus, and there we have a great crowd behind us. We tried to make sure there's the right mix of players, and we are convinced that this roster is strong enough to get the job done."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton), William Yarbrough (Club Leon)

Defenders: Ventura Alvarado (America), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Steve Birnbaum (DC United), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Edgar Castillo (Monterrey), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Tijuana), DeAndre Yedlin (Sunderland)

Midfielders: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Mix Diskerud (New York City), Ethan Finlay (Columbus Crew), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Lee Nguyen (New England Revolution)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Union Berlin), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)