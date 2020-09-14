Denis Odoi extends Fulham contract
By PA Staff
Fulham defender Denis Odoi has agreed a contract extension, the club have announced.
The 32-year-old Belgian has committed himself to the Cottagers until the summer of 2022, with the option for a further 12 months.
Odoi told FFCtv: “I’m happy, as it’s given me this season and next season guaranteed at the club. I’m enjoying my life here, so I’m really happy that I can stay here an extra two years.”
Fulham’s director of football operations Tony Khan said: “Denis has played a big part in both of our promotions in the past few years, and he is a great competitor with a tremendous work ethic so I’m very pleased to extend his contract.”
Odoi has made 134 appearances for Fulham since joining from Lokeren in 2016.
