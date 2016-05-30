Departing City boss Pellegrini could quit management

Manuel Pellegrini has revealed he could quit management if he is uninspired by his options after leaving Manchester City.

The Chilean won three trophies in as many years at Etihad Stadium, but he will be replaced by Pep Guardiola ahead of next season.

Now, with Everton linked as a potential destination, Pellegrini has insisted he will only take a new job if it interests him.

"If I don't have a really interesting option, I will stop until I find one," the 62-year-old told The Guardian.

"If I have to stop [completely], I will stop. It can be now, [until] December, one year or for ever.

"Of course, I would miss it. The challenge keeps me alive."

Regardless of any possible return to management, however, Pellegrini sees the arrival of Guardiola, as well as Antonio Conte at Chelsea and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, leading to another exciting season.

"The whole Premier League will be very interesting," he said.

"It can happen, what happened this year with Leicester, but it is not normal."