Departing Hiddink to maintain Chelsea link

Guus Hiddink intends to play some part in Chelsea's future beyond his final game at the helm on Sunday.

The Dutchman will lead Chelsea for the last time against Premier League champions Leicester City, but he distanced himself from the notion of an emotional farewell.

"It sounds dramatic, but I know every now and then I will come back and see what I can do – help out the young players," said Hiddink, who will be replaced by Antonio Conte.

"It's not a definite role. It's not an official role, but I will be back, so it's less dramatic than it seems."

Reflecting on his second spell at the club, which materialised following Jose Mourinho's dismissal in the wake of a poor start to their title defence, Hiddink was proud of his work.

He added: "When they asked me, to be honest, I did not think much to say yes or no, I was very pleased that I could do it.

"I had the energy still to perform, deliver and do what we have done.

"Of course, I would have loved once we escaped from danger to go into an FA Cup final, another one or two more Champions League rounds, but we could not fulfil that.

"In general, I am happy with the last half year."

The club will now turn its attentions to regrouping after what will be their worst Premier League season in 20 years.

But one thing that may not change is their captain, with John Terry having been offered a one-year contract extension.

"It is nice to have players who are big personalities," Hiddink said.

"Twenty, twenty-one years at a club – it's huge. This is how they become legends. You must cherish them."