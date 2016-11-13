Depay ends Netherlands' free-kick drought

As well as preventing Netherlands from dropping crucial World Cup qualifying points in Luxembourg, Memphis Depay broke the country's long drought from free-kicks during Sunday's 3-1 victory.

Having already scored a header after coming on for Wesley Sneijder as a half-time substitute, Depay stepped up and found the bottom-left corner with a dipping set-piece strike from 25 yards with six minutes remaining.

That made him the first player to score a direct free-kick for the Oranje in over three years, with Arjen Robben – scorer of Netherlands' first goal – the last to do so against Turkey back in October 2013.

The goals from Depay, who is yet to start a Premier League game for Manchester United this season, were also his first at international level since his strike in a friendly against United States in June 2015.