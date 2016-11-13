Depay ends Netherlands' free-kick drought
Memphis Depay became the first Netherlands player to score a direct free-kick in over three years when he netted against Luxembourg.
As well as preventing Netherlands from dropping crucial World Cup qualifying points in Luxembourg, Memphis Depay broke the country's long drought from free-kicks during Sunday's 3-1 victory.
Having already scored a header after coming on for Wesley Sneijder as a half-time substitute, Depay stepped up and found the bottom-left corner with a dipping set-piece strike from 25 yards with six minutes remaining.
That made him the first player to score a direct free-kick for the Oranje in over three years, with Arjen Robben – scorer of Netherlands' first goal – the last to do so against Turkey back in October 2013.
The goals from Depay, who is yet to start a Premier League game for Manchester United this season, were also his first at international level since his strike in a friendly against United States in June 2015.
