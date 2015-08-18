Depay frustrated not to complete European hat-trick

Memphis Depay was filled with mixed emotions on Tuesday as he helped guide Manchester United a step closer to the UEFA Champions League group stages, but missed chances to net a hat-trick.

The Netherlands international took centre stage at Old Trafford as he struck twice in the first half as United ran out 3-1 winners – Marouane Fellaini adding a third deep into stoppage time.

A crisp low finish saw Depay open his account after 13 minutes, before doubling his tally approaching the break with a curling effort from 18 yards.

However, the 21-year-old was left frustrated after seeing a host of second-half chances go begging as he chased a European treble.

"We created a lot of chances," he told BT Sport. "I feel disappointed I could not finish the last two chances.

"I ended last season with a lot of goals, but when you come to a big club you have to do a good job again. It is a nice feeling to score two goals at Old Trafford.

"I am little disappointed because I will think about that last chance."

Fellaini's late cameo ensured the two-goal cushion for United, but he knows they must not underestimate Brugge in the second leg next Wednesday.

He added: "It's a fantastic win today, [but] we have to be careful in Brugge but we have the quality to win there as well. We have to be ready."