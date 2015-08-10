Depay ready to flourish in iconic United shirt

Memphis Depay is confident he can live up to expectations in the iconic number seven shirt at Manchester United.

Depay asked to wear the famous number after Angel di Maria left for Paris Saint-Germain, following in the footsteps of United legends Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and George Best.

The Netherlands international forward is ready to make the shirt his own following his debut in United's 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham on Saturday.

"Yes, of course [I'm aware of the pressure] and the history," Depay said.

"I appreciate the history, but I want to be my own man. It's an honour to wear the number seven and I will wear it with pride.

"Last year I played with seven on my back [for PSV] and I scored a lot of goals so I am confident with that number."

Depay, who topped the Eredivisie goalscoring charts with 22 goals for champions PSV last season, added: "I want to bring creative things, goals. I have to play with discipline in midfield.

"I can't lose the ball too much, but I can make risks on the sides and when I come into the third phase, then I can make my tricks and take risks."