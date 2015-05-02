Deportivo La Coruna 1 Villarreal 1: Hosts come from behind

A second-half equaliser from Celso Borges saw Deportivo La Coruna earn a 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal on Saturday.

Borges' goal cancelled out a Jaume Costa effort as Deportivo climbed to 30 points, one adrift of Eibar and Almeria.

Deportivo are winless in 13 matches ahead of their final three of the season, while Villarreal sit sixth in their bid to qualify for European competition.

Costa opened the scoring in the 48th minute, delightfully lobbing a stranded Fabricio to make it 1-0 after taking a pass from Mario Gaspar.

The 27-year-old ran over to the sideline and held up a goalkeeper jersey to pay tribute to Sergio Asenjo, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament on Wednesday.

But Borges levelled soon after as his 25-yard strike took a big deflection.