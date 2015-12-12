Deportivo playing to win against Barca - Sanchez

Deportivo La Coruna face a tough test on Saturday when they travel to Barcelona but coach Victor Sanchez insists his team want maximum points.

Sanchez's side have enjoyed a bright start to the 2015-16 La Liga season, having lost just twice ahead of their trip to Camp Nou.

Only leaders Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have managed as few losses in the league.

Deportivo's form, which includes draws with Sevilla (1-1), Atletico (1-1), Athletic Bilbao (2-2) and Valencia (101), means they sit in the Europa League places after 14 games.

They are also buoyed by their result at Barca on the final day of last season, where they fought from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw which ensured their survival in the league and Sanchez - who once tasted victory as a Deportivo player at the Camp Nou - said he will set his side up to go for the three points.

"We have to do our job well to prevent Barca from hurting us and to be able to do the same to them," the 39-year-old said.

"We have prepared for the game as we always do and expecting Barcelona to be at their best.

"They are capable of dominating possession more than their opposition but we always set ourselves up to win at every ground we go to and Camp Nou won't be an exception."