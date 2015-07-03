Derby swoop for Ince

Tom Ince has left Hull City to join Championship rivals Derby County on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee which is reported to be a club record.

Ince moved to Hull ahead of the 2014-15 campaign after rejecting reported interest from the likes of Inter and Liverpool.

However, the 23-year-old struggled to make an impact at the KC Stadium and featured in just four Premier League matches for Steve Bruce's side, who were relegated last season.

Ince subsequently moved to Derby on loan in February and impressed with 11 goals in 18 Championship starts.

Head coach Paul Clement told the club's official website: "I'm delighted that we have been able sign Tom Ince on a permanent basis.

"He is an exciting talent, there's no doubt about it, and he's another very positive addition to the squad."