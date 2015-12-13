Derby to take racist abuse allegations to police

Derby County have confirmed they will refer an allegation of racist abuse directed at Brighton and Hove Albion's Connor Goldson to the police.

The 22-year-old watched the Championship leaders' draw with Derby on Saturday from the stands as he was not involved in the matchday squad and later claimed on Twitter that he was targeted by a home supporter.

"Always great being in the stand on a Saturday afternoon and being called a black b****** by a Derby fan with his child. Great day," he wrote.

Derby have since released a statement condemning the alleged incident and state they will refer the matter to the police.

"Derby County are concerned to hear about allegations of racial abuse by a supporter directed at a Brighton & Hove Albion player during Saturday's game at the iPro Stadium," the club said.

"We take these matters seriously and will be referring the allegations to the police. Abuse of any kind has no place in the culture of Derby County Football Club."

Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale later tweeted: "Disgusted that a Derby fan today racially abused one of our players. No place in the world should any person have to take that! #kickitout".

Goldson's club are yet to comment on the matter.