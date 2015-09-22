Derby win can set Spurs up for League Cup glory - King

Former Tottenham captain Ledley King believes the winner of Wednesday's League Cup north London derby will be well-placed to lift the trophy.

Arsenal travel to Tottenham for an eagerly awaited tie nursing dispiriting defeats to Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.

King won the League Cup with Spurs in 2008 and he believes Mauricio Pochettino's current crop have the potential to go one better than last season's runners-up spot.

"It's great for this game to be in the League Cup at such an early stage," King told Omnisport.

"The team that wins this fixture will really believe that they can go on and win it. They'll have momentum behind them having already beaten a big side.

"It's a really important game for both teams. Spurs are on a good run of form from the last few games and Arsenal are probably looking for a welcome break away from the league.

"It's got the makings of a classic game."

Tottenham are on a run of three consecutive wins across all competitions and have not tasted defeat since going down 1-0 to Manchester United on the opening day of the season.

A classy central defender during his playing days, King is pleased to see Pochettino's team built on solid foundations.

The ex-England international also praised the impact of Son Heung-min, who followed up a Europa League brace against Qarabag last week with his maiden Premier League goal in Sunday's 1-0 triumph against Crystal Palace.

"Of late the performances have been very good," King said. "There are probably a couple of results in there that you would have liked us to turn into wins, but the main thing is that the team has been very difficult to beat.

"Even when they're not playing at their full potential they're still a tough team to beat and that's been pleasing.

"Now they're starting to turn the draws into wins. The last performance against Palace was, for me the best performance of the season.

"I thought the team really had good attacking intent. Son has had a big part to play in that, the energy he brings to the team, along with Dele Alli.

"His energy and enthusiasm have really galvanised the team."